CHEYENNE – Cheyenne bars got creative after Gov. Mark Gordon announced that, starting Jan. 9, they could return to normal operating hours.
“He didn’t specify a time, so we will be open 12-2 (a.m.) – like pretty much all of them – tonight,” The Crown Bar owner Jon Coverdale said for he and his fellow watering hole owners Friday. (The bar’s Facebook page even noted that after closing at 10 p.m. and reopening promptly at midnight, a Fireball shots special would celebrate the return to regular hours.)
Along with a statewide mask mandate and tighter restrictions on gatherings, the updated health orders announced Dec. 7 prohibited bars and restaurants from serving on site between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. The order had a large impact on establishments such as The Crown that usually stay open until 2 a.m.
“We were down at least 60% because our primary business is after 10 p.m.,” Coverdale said. “But the Wyoming Business Council provided a grant to help us get through. ... They had the funds to us before the end of the year.”
Those funds came from the Hospitality Loss Relief Program, which used leftover federal CARES Act dollars to award up $50,000 to Wyoming bars, taverns, restaurants or hotels that derive their primary revenue between the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. from sales (and consumption) of malt beverages, wine and/or liquor. Applications opened Dec. 10 and closed just six days later, but Coverdale was able to get his in quickly.
Thanks to the program, he said no Crown employees were laid off in the past four weeks, and everyone received their regular pay as if the bar were still open until 2 a.m. every day (so if their shift would normally have been 6 p.m.-2 a.m., for example, they got paid for eight hours of work, even though they could only work half that before the bar was forced to close). On top of that, the grant gave employees an additional 35% of their regular wages as a tip.
According to Mike Moser, executive director of the Wyoming State Liquor Association, more than 160 businesses throughout the state applied for the program, which covered the period of Dec. 9-30.
Another of those businesses was The Office Bar & Grill, and owner Susie Stults said she was largely able to remain operating the past four weeks thanks to those funds – especially as a bar/restaurant boasting several event spaces.
“Looking at it, you might not think we do a lot of business after 10 p.m. (The Office closes at 11 p.m. Monday-Thursday, but remains open until midnight Friday and Saturday.) But with the Christmas parties we had to cancel, it became quite a big ordeal,” she said. “We closed almost three hours early daily, so three hours times three cooks times seven – think of the number lost for just our kitchen staff. It really hurt.”
The Office opened in Cheyenne only a year before the COVID-19 pandemic, and Stults said her additional meeting rooms and other event space behind the restaurant opened just a month before closures began in March, so the health orders took a great toll on the business when Stults was suddenly unable to book events.
However, people are slowly starting to book small parties. Stults said last week, the space hosted a group of 20 Realtors who were able to sit two to a table, 6 feet apart because of the restaurant’s roomy interior – a key advantage that she has not taken for granted.
“We just did what we could do to get by in the most economical and safe way while abiding by the guidelines. Everyone is still wearing masks and social distancing in the entire restaurant,” Stults added. “The people in Cheyenne have been amazing supporting their local small businesses, especially with us being a newer business, and I’m looking forward getting The Office [to become] a mainstay.”
Moser noted that even though they’re still hurting, Wyoming bar and restaurant owners are among the luckier in the country due to lighter restrictions over the past 10 months.
“It is wonderful to be in a state that, when you have to do stuff like this, the first thing the governor’s office does is reach out to businesses to see how they’ll be affected,” he said. “We’re just holding our breath day to day, but I’m happy we live in a state where we could help keep our businesses open.
“The governor has done an outstanding job trying to find a balance between public safety and keeping businesses viable. It’s not been bulletproof, it’s not been perfect, but … if anyone complains, just look to other states around us.”