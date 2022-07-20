Once again this year, multiple acts will take to the sky during the Wings over Warren Air Show at F.E. Warren Air Force Base July 27.

“Events like the Wings over Warren Air Show allow us to highlight our combat capabilities used to defend our nation and assist our allies,” said Lt. Col. Thomas McKnight, director of operations for the 319th Missile Squadron and air show director for Wings over Warren. “Not only does it give our community great entertainment to thank them for their continual support of our efforts, (but) we hope to inspire the next generation of outstanding airmen.”

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus