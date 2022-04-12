CHEYENNE – A team from the 90th Explosive Ordnance Disposal flight assigned to F.E. Warren Air Force Base were scheduled to conduct a series of controlled detonations Tuesday to render the scene of a totaled HUMVEE safe following a fire while the vehicle was transiting Highway 71 near the city of Kimball, Nebraska, on Monday.
Nebraska State Patrol closed the highway in the interest of public safety during the detonations. Security forces airmen from the 790th Missile Security Forces Squadron at F.E. Warren remained on scene to secure the vehicle, according to a news release from the base.
Security forces airmen assigned to the 790 MSFS safely egressed the vehicle near mile marker 23 after noticing flames while transiting the highway. However, they were unable to remove ammunition, including 40 mm grenades, from the burning vehicle due to the intensity of the flames.
The airmen quickly contacted local emergency responders and established a safety cordon. The Kimball sheriff and fire departments, as well as Nebraska State Patrol and Department of Transportation, all responded to the scene. Kimball County emergency officials extinguished the flames from the vehicle and nearby grass and field areas following the fire. No injuries were reported in the incident.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, and the incident is under investigation.