...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED FRIDAY
AFTERNOON...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER
ZONES 430, 431, AND 437...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Friday morning through
Friday evening.
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 437, 430, and 431.
* WIND...West to northwest 20 to 25 mph with gusts to up 40 mph.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum 14 to 17 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
A Cheyenne Fire Rescue truck sits inside Fire Station 1 Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in downtown Cheyenne. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file
CHEYENNE – Late Wednesday morning, Cheyenne Fire Rescue responded to a fire in the basement apartment at the Big Horn Motel, located in the 2000 block of East Lincolnway.
Dispatchers reported that the blaze was a result of a kitchen fire. When units arrived on the scene at 11:34 a.m., they found moderate smoke coming from the front door of the apartment.
Although the motel did not have any working fire alarms, all four tenants who occupied the single-story, four-room motel evacuated without injury.
Residents attempted to enter the basement apartment with fire extinguishers, but were pushed back by the smoke.
Responding units had the fire under control by 11:54 a.m., and the scene was cleared by 2:44 p.m., according to a news release.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, and the estimated damages are unknown. Officials say there’s considerable smoke damage present in each of the rooms, but due to the quick response by CFR, the fire spread was limited.
Cheyenne Fire Rescue received assistance at the scene from American Medical Response, Black Hills Energy and the Cheyenne Police Department.