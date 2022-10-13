Cheyenne Fire Rescue truck

A Cheyenne Fire Rescue truck sits inside Fire Station 1 Tuesday, July 6, 2021, in downtown Cheyenne. Wyoming Tribune Eagle/file

CHEYENNE – Late Wednesday morning, Cheyenne Fire Rescue responded to a fire in the basement apartment at the Big Horn Motel, located in the 2000 block of East Lincolnway.

Dispatchers reported that the blaze was a result of a kitchen fire. When units arrived on the scene at 11:34 a.m., they found moderate smoke coming from the front door of the apartment.

