CHEYENNE – The Better Business Bureau serving Wyoming and northern Colorado has received numerous inquiries and reports from consumers around the country regarding vehicle shipping and escrow fraud, a type of scam that has become alarmingly common in today’s marketplace.
Consumers report finding a used vehicle listed for sale on an online platform such as Facebook Marketplace or Craigslist. The ad includes alluring pictures and an enticing price. Once they’ve established contact, the seller offers to arrange for a third party to hold the purchase money in escrow and then ship the vehicle to the consumer. They agree to terms, and the buyer wires money to the escrow company as instructed. Then the long wait begins for the buyer – and the realization that they’ve been duped.
The entire scheme is a fraud. The vehicle does not exist, the seller is a scammer, the escrow company is fake, and the buyer will likely never get his or her money back.
While this is certainly not a new scam, BBB research at the national level suggests that it has become an increasingly common and costly problem during the COVID-19 pandemic, perhaps due to the ubiquity of online shopping.
Scammers don’t just post fake ads for cars. BBB has received reports from victims who were attempting to purchase RVs, motorcycles, boats, construction equipment, ATVs and other motorized vehicles.
Red flags when searching for a vehicle online include:
- Price significantly below market value.
- Seller claims to be in the military and deploying overseas, going through a divorce, or suffering the loss of a spouse or dependent who owned the car.
- The seller won’t meet or allow you to inspect the vehicle in person.
- Seller insists that money be sent to a supposed third party recommended by the seller.
- Seller requests payment by gift card or wire transfer.
BBB recommends the following tips to avoid losing money to this scam:
Do not pay with a wire transfer. Scammers usually avoid payment by check, credit card or other traceable methods.
Use a domain registration website (such as https://www.whois.com/) to discover how long the website has been in existence and if any further contact information is available.
Avoid any transporter or broker that does not prominently display its MC Docket number on its website. Shipping companies are required to register with the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration and have and post a U.S. DOT Motor Carrier Number (MC Docket) to operate in the United States. The company should post the number on its website and provide it over the phone, if asked. Verify the company at the Department of Transportation’s SAFER website.
Do not trust photos, as they can be easily copied from the internet. Do a reverse image search to see if a photo has been misappropriated from another website. Whenever possible, insist on meeting the seller and inspecting the vehicle before releasing any money.
Check the vehicle’s book value with legitimate valuation tools. Scammers often lure buyers with prices that are a fraction of the vehicle’s book price so buyers will act quickly. Deals that seem too good to be true usually are.
Check BBB.org to see a company’s Business Profile, if they have one, and also be sure to review BBB Scam Tracker which can provide additional information.