CHEYENNE – Black Dog Animal Rescue has announced the creation of a COVID-19 pandemic resource page for Laramie County pet owners: www.bdar.org/coronavirus.
Listed on this resource page is information about the Empty Dish Pet Pantry, BDAR’s supplemental pet food program for Laramie County residents experiencing financial hardship. Demand for pet food from the Empty Dish Pet Pantry has increased as Laramie County residents have experienced job loss or reduced pay due to COVID-19.
This program is still operational, and distribution takes place on the third Sunday of the month. The next distribution is Sunday, April 19, from 10 a.m. to noon.
Additionally, Black Dog Animal Rescue reminds pet owners to prepare for all emergency situations, including a medical emergency. It is important to have a plan in place in the event that a pet owner falls ill and can no longer physically care for their pet. Tips to prepare for an emergency are listed on the BDAR website.
BDAR is accepting donations of dog and cat food, but stresses that dry dog food is the greatest need. Donations can be dropped off at BDAR, 2407 E. Ninth St., Cheyenne) after calling to schedule a time, or delivered to Cottonwood Veterinary Clinic, 3619 Evans Ave., Monday through Friday before 3 p.m.