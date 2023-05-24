CHEYENNE – Before hitting the road for the Memorial Day weekend, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and Wyoming State Parks remind all boaters – from motorized boaters to paddlers – to be prepared and be sure watercraft are outfitted with the required safety equipment.

“We want all boaters to safely enjoy Wyoming’s waters. We can’t emphasize enough how important it is to have a life jacket for all of the passengers in your watercraft. It is the law, and life jackets are proven to save lives,” said Aaron Kerr, Game and Fish law enforcement coordinator.  

Tags

comments powered by Disqus