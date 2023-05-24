...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Visibility below a quarter mile in dense fog.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie County
including Cheyenne.
* WHEN...Until 9 AM MDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to very low
visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
Weather Alert
Patchy fog, locally dense at times, will develop through the
early morning hours. Visibilities will drop to a half mile in
and around Cheyenne, and west along Interstate 80 to the Summit.
Motorists should be alert for sudden reductions in visibility
over short distances. Reduce speeds and allow extra travel
times.
Be safe while boating and wear a life jacket, Game and Fish and Wyoming State Parks say
CHEYENNE – Before hitting the road for the Memorial Day weekend, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and Wyoming State Parks remind all boaters – from motorized boaters to paddlers – to be prepared and be sure watercraft are outfitted with the required safety equipment.
“We want all boaters to safely enjoy Wyoming’s waters. We can’t emphasize enough how important it is to have a life jacket for all of the passengers in your watercraft. It is the law, and life jackets are proven to save lives,” said Aaron Kerr, Game and Fish law enforcement coordinator.
Boaters are required to have a life jacket available for each individual onboard. Life jackets must be properly sized, U.S. Coast Guard-approved and in good condition. Children 12 years old and under are required to wear a life jacket while the boat is underway, unless they are inside an enclosed cabin. Anyone being towed by a boat, wake surfing or riding on a personal watercraft (jet ski) is required to wear a life jacket, as well.
“We want everyone to enjoy the summer and boating season,” said Kyle Bernis, Wyoming State Parks district manager, in a news release. “We encourage boaters and paddlers to share their passion for responsible boating by following the safety rules and ensuring everyone has fun on the water.”
U.S. Coast Guard statistics show that drowning was the reported cause of death in four out of every five recreational boating fatalities in 2021, and that 83% of those who drowned were not wearing life jackets.
Watercraft owners may pick up a copy of the Wyoming Watercraft Regulations at any Game and Fish office or license vendor.