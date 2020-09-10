CHEYENNE – Tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction – The International Rolling Stones Show make up the traveling show “Beatles vs. Stones – A Musical Showdown,” which is stopping in Cheyenne this month.
The 21-and-up show recently announced in a news release that it will no longer stage two shows in the capital city, and will instead perform once at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at The Lincoln, 1615 Central Ave.
All staff have been screened, and the venue has been sanitized. Following the local, county and state guidelines, organizers ask that guests maintain social distancing protocols and wear a mask during the entirety of the evening.
Visit www.thelincolncheyenne.com for tickets and other information.