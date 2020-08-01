CHEYENNE – See the decades-old rivalry between the Beatles and the Rolling Stones come to life at 5 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at The Lincoln.
Tribute bands Abbey Road and Satisfaction – The International Rolling Stones Show will take the stage for a show that was already a crowd favorite the past two years at the Cheyenne Civic Center.
According to a recent release from the production, Abbey Road, one of the county’s top Beatles tribute bands, will showcase its refined musicianship and authentic costumes and gear while performing all sorts of Beatles hits. The group will face off against renowned Stones tribute band Satisfaction – The International Rolling Stones Show, which will provide a polished rendition of the music and style of Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and the other Stones.
The Cheyenne show is part of a 125-stop tour of the U.S., Australia and Canada that includes many of the more popular songs from the two rock pioneers and covers the scope of their musical careers. The two-hour show includes three sets by each band and ends with an encore featuring both.
COVID-19 social distancing protocols will be followed. Visit www.thelincolncheyenne.com for details.