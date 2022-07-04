CHEYENNE – South Cheyenne residents are working together to bring more beauty and attention to their area of the city.
Members of the Wyoming Independent Citizens Coalition commissioned local artist Jordan Dean to paint a mural on the sides of the overpass walkway that runs along 7th Street above Interstate 180, between Warren and Central avenues.
Dean is the muralist behind multiple works in downtown Cheyenne, and he will begin this project soon. The mural will be on both the east and west sides of the walkway and should be complete just before the start of Cheyenne Frontier Days on July 22.
Palmer Trujillo, a member of WICC and of its safety and beautification subcommittee, said the mural is possible thanks to a grant WICC received from ChangeX. That is a digital platform that funds local community projects. The Hispanic Organization for Progress and Education, a local nonprofit, also gave its support.
Trujillo said the subcommittee he works on aims to “beautify the south side of Cheyenne and make it a safer place to live.”
The mural project was driven by Amy Hernandez, another WICC and safety and beautification subcommittee member. Hernandez said she first had the idea when she took part in the Leadership Cheyenne program put on by the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce about four years ago. It’s been in the back of her mind ever since.
Hernandez said the mural will have a historical railroad theme and will highlight minority groups that helped build the Union Pacific Railroad, which made Cheyenne what it is today.
“We’re a hardworking town,” Dean said. “We’re on the intersection of two major interstates and two major railroads, and so Cheyenne is built on a lot of hard work. That’s what this (mural) shows.”
Hernandez said she put sketches and ideas for the mural together with help from the Cheyenne Depot Museum. The mural will depict people working on the railroad and have portraits of figures tied to the area.
For Dean, the mural is a chance to add his own artistic flair to the area and its history. He said he loves to do portraits, and it’s been great for him to pull “characters out of the story” and show them in his own way.
“I think there was definitely a backbone to the idea, and the direction and the story behind it. But as an artist, I want to put my stamp on it, too,” Dean said.
Next summer, Trujillo said they hope to work with the city to add lights to the walkway.
Trujillo said his mother and aunt used to use the walkway to go grocery shopping because neither of them drove. He hopes adding lights will make the walkway safer to use.
“That’s where the safety comes in with me,” Trujillo said. “I would love to see single moms be able to walk this at night when they have to, so lights would be a big issue.”
WICC Vice President Carla Gregorio said the group also has a “no hate” subcommittee, works with public schools and has advocated for the area during the state redistricting process.
“We’re just trying to bring more priorities to south Cheyenne, because we have been ignored for a long time,” Gregorio said.
WICC will hold a ribbon cutting for the mural July 14 at 6 p.m. during Neighborhood Night Out. The east side of the walkway mural is across the street from Lincoln Park, where the south side NNO celebration will be.
“This (mural) is one that’s really cool for the community,” Dean said. “I think that often south of the railroad tracks gets discounted in Cheyenne for not getting as much attention, but there’s a lot of really cool stuff that happens over here. I think connecting the other side of the viaduct to downtown is nice.”