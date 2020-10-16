CHEYENNE – The Merav Ben-David campaign for U.S. Senate is pleased to announce endorsements from several climate-oriented officials and groups, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Ed Markey, Friends of the Earth and The Sierra Club.
Regarding Ben-David’s candidacy, Sen. Warren issued the following statement: “I’m thrilled to endorse Dr. Merav Ben-David in her run for election to the United States Senate. Dr. Ben-David is an accomplished scientist, a brilliant teacher and a fearless leader – I know she’ll make Wyoming proud. As the danger of dismissing science becomes clearer and clearer each day, Dr. Ben-David’s experience and expertise will be an enormous asset in the Senate. That’s why I’m proud to stand shoulder to shoulder with her in this fight.”
Sen. Markey issued a statement with his endorsement as well. He wrote: “Merav Ben-David is a wildlife ecologist who has seen firsthand the devastating impact of the climate crisis on our environment and our communities. She understands that the problems facing Wyoming and our country demand bold, urgent action – and she’s prepared to lead that fight.”
Reacting to these endorsements, Ben-David said, “I’m honored that so many climate leaders have come out in support of my campaign. They know what I know – and what thousands of Wyomingites know, as well – that now, more than ever, we need science in the Senate.”