The Wyoming Council for Women announced Monday that former state representative Rosie Berger will receive the Governor’s Woman of Distinction Award for her decades of public service and work to advance women in leadership roles across the Equality State.

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Council for Women announced Monday that former state representative and Majority Floor Leader Rosie Berger will receive the Governor’s Woman of Distinction Award for her decades of public service and work to advance women in leadership roles across the Equality State.

The WCW grants the Governor's Woman of Distinction Award to recognize an extraordinary woman who has had significant positive impacts over her lifetime on women and families in Wyoming. The award is issued as remarkable nominations are submitted, but not more than once a year. The WCW last presented the award in 2020 to Diana Enzi of Gillette.

