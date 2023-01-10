The Wyoming Council for Women announced Monday that former state representative Rosie Berger will receive the Governor’s Woman of Distinction Award for her decades of public service and work to advance women in leadership roles across the Equality State.
CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Council for Women announced Monday that former state representative and Majority Floor Leader Rosie Berger will receive the Governor’s Woman of Distinction Award for her decades of public service and work to advance women in leadership roles across the Equality State.
The WCW grants the Governor's Woman of Distinction Award to recognize an extraordinary woman who has had significant positive impacts over her lifetime on women and families in Wyoming. The award is issued as remarkable nominations are submitted, but not more than once a year. The WCW last presented the award in 2020 to Diana Enzi of Gillette.
“Through a career spanning nearly 40 years, Rosie Berger has had an outsized impact on communities, nonprofits and women across the state of Wyoming,” said Jennifer Wilmetti, chair of the Wyoming Council for Women, in a statement. “Her contributions to her hometown of Sheridan, as well as the entire state of Wyoming, in conjunction with her decades of mentorship and leadership training of thousands of Cowboy State citizens – women, in particular – are innumerable and impactful on the local, state, national and international level. Rosie Berger is truly a Wyoming woman of distinction and the Council is proud to honor her.”
Berger will be presented with the award by Gov. Mark Gordon and the WCW Council on Feb. 22 at the Wyoming Women’s Legislative Caucus's annual Leap into Leadership legislative dinner in Cheyenne.
“Having the opportunity to serve my community and the state I love so much has been the honor of a lifetime,” said Berger. “Through this work, I have seen the very best of Wyoming through our creative and talented young people, hardworking and courageous women, and innovative business leaders. It is a great privilege to continue this work and I am honored to receive this award.”