CHEYENNE – In the era of COVID-19, the perfect formula for business success is apparently a chemist plus an entertainer.
James O’Malley is a scientist at NDC Power, and Alfred Spatz is a local musician. Together, they created Snowy Range Blue, a hand sanitizer they’re selling to both local businesses and directly to residents in Cheyenne and Laramie.
“I’m the nerd and the lab guy, but Alfred is the social butterfly and is locally famous, so it seemed natural to pair my product with his ability to network and reach people,” O’Malley said.
In early March, O’Malley and his small lab team at NDC had the idea to start producing hand sanitizer to help with the increasing demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. It wasn’t until a few weeks later, however, that the FDC released guidelines for how to properly make the product, and cut the regulation red tape for producing it in plants, labs, etc., where it wasn’t previously made.
Once they had an FDA-compliant formula to work with, O’Malley knew he needed someone with a strong connection to local businesses to help him get the word out – so he chose his best friend of more than a decade, Spatz. Together, they worked out a rough business plan and started their new company, Reliable Products.
“I jumped on to lend a hand, not thinking much about it,” Spatz said. “It wasn’t until people really started hitting me up that I said, ‘You keep making it, and I’ll start delivering it,’ me being the actual salesman because we needed that many hands on deck.”
And sell he did. Spatz posted on his own social media pages, as well as on the Facebook group “Oops … I ran out of …” on April 9 to let locals know about the new product. As of Monday afternoon, he and O’Malley were nearly sold out of their Snowy Range Blue hand sanitizer.
Community members can buy hand sanitizer directly from the duo (who will bring it directly to the consumer’s home), or they can find it at the following stores: Ernie November, Snyder Food & Gas, Authorized Vacuum/CBD WYO and Satin & Spice boutique. (They aren’t selling to hospitals at this time, O’Malley said, because they’ve found that companies such as Purell are prioritizing sales in the medical field, so the greater need is among everyday consumers.)
Some local businesses such as Halladay Auto Group have also purchased the product in bulk to keep their essential employees healthy, Spatz said.
The pair attributes their venture’s success to both the high demand for hand sanitizer and the qualities they each already possessed: O’Malley is a University of California, Berkeley-educated chemist with an abundance of experience with product measurement and quality control, while Spatz has been performing and working side jobs in and around Laramie County since he was a teenager, which has helped him develop an extensive social and professional network.
“My job description is scientist, so I was already in a great position to be doing this, and then with Alfred, he’s just a charming guy,” O’Malley said with a laugh.
Previous talents aside, neither O’Malley nor Spatz has a business background, so they agree the venture has been quite the learning experience.
“I’ve learned a lot about business,” Spatz said. “I’ve never created a product and sold it on my own before.”
“Me neither,” O’Malley chimed in.
“The pandemic aside, I think we both learned that a good business model is to have a reliable product and sell it at a decent price that’s good for not only the consumer, but the manufacturer,” Spatz said.
“I’ve learned a ton about compliance with federal regulations,” O’Malley added. “I certainly have a view toward the future, and I’m trying to become an expert with those over-the-counter regulations (for future projects).”
As for the importance of their product, the business partners agree it feels good to help prevent the community spread of COVID-19 in any way they can.
“It’s (rewarding) seeing people holding my product,” O’Malley said, referencing some photos Spatz took on his first round of deliveries. “They feel like they have cleaner and safer hands because of it, and they do.”
The small team of chemists in the NDC lab are now working on preparing gallon-size spray bottles of sanitizer to sell to businesses such as banks who need to refill their own smaller bottles, and O’Malley said the only current obstacle is finding the bottles to package the product in.
“We have a production capacity – the way the market is, bottles are difficult to find, so there is a huge shortage on bottle parts,” O’Malley said. “We’re struggling to source them to keep up with demand.”
If anyone can help them with packaging (or if any businesses or individuals want to place an order), the pair encourages people to reach them at info@snowyrangeblue.com.