CHEYENNE – With rebates covering the majority of the cost of a home charger, owning an electric vehicle, or EV, has never been easier. That’s the message Black Hills Energy is sharing with its customers during National Drive Electric Week, running through Saturday, Oct. 3.
“With our Ready EV rebate program, we’re making electric vehicle charging more convenient and more affordable for our customers,” said Mark Stege, Black Hills Energy’s vice president of operations, in a news release. “And, with more than 40 different types of electric vehicles on the market today, we know customer demand will keep growing as technology continues to improve and more charging options become available. We are ready to support our customers in this choice.”
Black Hills Energy’s Ready EV electric vehicle charger rebates are available to both residential and business customers:
• $500 rebate for residential customers on a Level 2 charger and installation, covering a majority of the cost of the charger
• Up to $2,000 rebate for business customers per Level 2 charging port
• Up to $3,000 rebate for government and nonprofit organizations per port
• Up to $35,000 rebate for businesses that install fast charging stations for public use (the rebate covers the charger and installation)
Learn more about Ready EV charger rebates and the benefits of owning an electric vehicle at www.blackhillsenergy.com/EV.