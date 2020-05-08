CHEYENNE – Patrick Collins has owned and operated the Bicycle Station on Dell Range Boulevard since 1991, and during that time, he’s put his roots down in the community, serving on everything from the Cheyenne City Council to the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce.
With experience in public service and small business operations, Collins is now shifting his focus to a run for Cheyenne mayor.
“I love Cheyenne, but I really believe that Cheyenne could do better,” Collins said this week.
After close to four decades as a small business owner, Collins said he finally has a team that can take over the shop’s bike and repair operations. Because of his leadership skills and community connections, Collins said he’s the right person for the job.
In the wake of coronavirus and its effects on the livelihood of Wyoming residents, Collins said the biggest change he would like to make is the direction of city leadership.
“No organization thrives when there’s dysfunctional relationships and management,” Collins said. “One of the topics that I’ll work on, if I’m elected mayor, will be to make sure that we have a respectful relationship with the council and all the other elected officials and nonprofits in our both our county and state. From my perspective, we’re not going to be able to work our way out of this financial crisis without being able to work together.”
From his volunteering experience and 12 years as a Ward 2 city councilman, Collins said he is well suited to build constructive relationships with the Laramie County Board of Commissioners, local representatives and the state’s five elected officials.
Collins has built many connections through community involvement over the years. He’s currently serving as the Honorary Commander of the 90th Missile Wing Contracting Squadron at F.E. Warren Air Force Base, and he’s served on boards for the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce and Prevent Child Abuse Wyoming. He’s also been involved with the Greater Cheyenne Greenway, Cheyenne Soccer Association and Leadership Cheyenne, receiving the National Distinguished Leadership Award in 1999.
Along with bringing a new style of leadership, Collins said he plans to focus heavily on economic development and infrastructure improvements in the city of Cheyenne.
From listening to fellow business owners in town, he said it’s clear that Cheyenne’s standards for development are holding back community development. Anticipating significant drops in revenue from sales taxes and state funding due to oil prices, Collins said becoming more business friendly is how the city will survive.
“When it comes to economic development, I’m sure that companies that want to come here know this is a great place to do business. I’m going to make sure that we have a well-run city so they feel confident in making those investments in our community,” Collins said.
And in looking at community investments, Collins said our roads and sidewalks are one of Cheyenne’s biggest assets. With 341 miles of roads in Cheyenne valued around $1 billion, Collins said the city should go “back to the basics” when it comes to road improvements.
“I don’t need to tell anybody that our roads are in trouble. When you drive them, you can see it, you can feel it in your cars. So I think the first thing we need to do is work on preserving our current roadways, and maybe avoid starting any new expensive road projects until we get our pothole problem under control,” Collins said.
Though he sees a number of areas for improvement, Collins said, “I’m proud of Cheyenne, and I’m proud of all the things that we do here,” and referred to himself as “Cheyenne’s biggest cheerleader.”
The official filing dates for mayoral candidates stretch from May 14-29, but Collins announced his plans to run for mayor when he stepped down from the Wyoming Tribune Eagle editorial board at the end of 2019.
Mayor Marian Orr is the incumbent in the race, but she has not announced whether she plans to seek reelection.