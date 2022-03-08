CHEYENNE – As the price to fill up your car or truck keeps rising, the Biden administration on Tuesday announced the next phase of its crackdown against Russia and President Vladimir Putin over that country’s invasion of Ukraine.
Sanctions against Russia have been the main cause for the spike in energy prices.
President Joe Biden’s new executive order bars imports of a range of energy products from Russia. Among them are crude oil, petroleum, liquefied natural gas and coal.
All of Wyoming’s congressional delegation supported the move. They continue also to seek deregulation of the energy industry, which is the state’s top sector. The president’s move was also backed by Wyoming and U.S. energy interests.
For a second day, U.S. gas prices hit a record for what it costs on average to buy a gallon of regular unleaded at the pump. Effects were also seen in Cheyenne and elsewhere in Wyoming.
People who use gasoline – whether for work, personal travel or just running errands – told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle following the White House announcement that they are worried about how these price hikes are affecting their wallets.
In recent days, as the costs also went up in our state and in the Cheyenne region, consumers have said they are experiencing sticker shock.
Also under Tuesday’s presidential executive order, “new investment in the energy sector in the Russian Federation” by any U.S. “person” is prohibited. The document said the action was taken under the International Emergency Economic Powers and National Emergencies acts, among other cited sources of authority.
Bottom line, Biden told reporters at the White House: “Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at U.S. ports, and the American people will deal another powerful blow to Putin’s war machine.” Biden said he understands that European allies who also oppose Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “may not be in a position to join us.
“Unlike Europe, the U.S. produces far more oil domestically than ... all the European countries combined. In fact, we’re a net exporter of energy. So we can take this step when others cannot.”
Congressional reaction
Biden noted that his latest action “has strong bipartisan support in the Congress.” And Wyoming politicians said through prepared statements Tuesday that they supported these measures.
U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said “Biden is finally doing what members of Congress have been pushing for all along.” This “decision to ban Russian oil is a much-needed step to kill Putin’s cash cow.”
Now, Barrasso and other GOP members of Congress want to see deregulatory actions. “End his war on American energy,” the legislator asked of the president. “Republicans have been demanding the administration take the shackles off American energy producers since President Biden took office. That starts with holding new lease sales on federal lands and waters and issuing drilling permits.”
Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., agreed that the import ban “is the right move.” Rep. Liz Cheney, also R-Wyo., called it “the right decision.”
Now, Cheney wants this country to “unleash domestic production so that we can be the world’s energy arsenal, instead of allowing our adversaries like Iran or Venezuela to step into this void.” She added that Wyoming and elsewhere in the U.S. could “increase production so we can return to American energy independence.”
“With gas prices at an all-time high,” Lummis sought “to turn to domestic sources of energy, like Wyoming’s coal, oil, natural gas and uranium to help fill in the gap and lower prices for consumers across the U.S.”
Gas prices
Biden has acknowledged that sanctions and other actions against Russia are having costs.
Besides “inflict(ing) further pain on Putin,” there will be “costs as well here in the United States,” Biden said Tuesday.
Even before the latest U.S. penalty against Russia, the average price of unleaded had hit a record high Monday of $4.10 a gallon, the GasBuddy information service reported. This exceeded 2008’s record, just before the so-called Great Recession began.
“The prices will continue increasing across the U.S.,” said GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan on a video Tuesday. But “the pace of increase will probably start to slow down.”
On Tuesday alone, the average price of gas nationwide rose by a couple percentage points to $4.17 a gallon, reported the AAA motorists association. Here in Wyoming, it was $3.84, also an increase from just a day earlier.
Local motorist Kathie Till noticed such increases close to home. At a Maverick gas station in Laramie, she observed the price rose about 11 cents between about 9 a.m. and noon Tuesday to $3.85.
Wary drivers
The higher fuel prices are hurting consumers and businesses, they said.
Till, a 66-year-old who lives just outside of Laramie, said she has curtailed trips to Cheyenne and Fort Collins, Colorado. “When the gas prices started going up is when I quit” such trips, which she will refrain from “until they go down some.”
Living on a fixed income, the retired secretary said she is not “eating out, I am not doing a lot of things I used to do several weeks ago.”
Across the state in the Jackson area, at the Diamond L Trucking construction-services company, owner Luke Lundy also was feeling the monetary pain. The second-generation family owned firm has several trucks, although some are not on the road because it’s so hard to find drivers during a tough job market for employers.
For this year, Diamond L had raised prices because of increased costs in other areas, such as for tires, motor oil and other expenses, Lundy said. Now, he is contemplating a further increase or might even consider a fuel surcharge, though he is wary of upsetting customers whose bills already have risen.
“It’s getting a lot tougher” to make a profit, said Lundy, who separately is on a Wyoming Trucking Association specialized services committee representing other owners of dump trucks and such businesses. “It’s pretty darn tough to go to your customers, after you just increased the prices once, and, you know, (say) I need more money now.”
Diesel prices may also set records, experts say. AAA says it was selling for an average of $4.40 a gallon in our state, versus a record high in 2008 of $4.72.
Associations representing the energy industry said in statements that they will cooperate with Biden’s import ban.
American Petroleum Institute CEO Mike Sommers said his industry “has already taken significant and meaningful steps to unwind relationships, both with respect to assets in Russia, as well as imports of Russian crude oil and refined products.”
“Before today’s decision to ban Russian oil, the United States imported approximately 3% of total crude oil imports from Russia,” said an email from Petroleum Association of Wyoming’s Ryan McConnaughey, the group’s director of communications. “While that may not be a significant share, it does represent millions of dollars in trade. Stopping that activity was the right thing to do. ...
“Until the federal government reverses its anti-oil and gas policies and unleashes the full potential of America’s world-class natural resources, consumers will continue to see higher prices at gas pumps and in utility bills. The Biden administration is currently sitting on nearly 4,700 pending permits to drill and should move to approve them.”