WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Department of Agriculture has extended through July 31, 2021, the moratorium on foreclosures from properties financed by USDA Single-Family Housing Direct and Guaranteed loans.
Beyond July 31, USDA will continue to support homeowners experiencing financial hardship due to the pandemic by making loss mitigation options available to help keep them in their homes.
For more information about the protections provided under this moratorium extension visit https://tinyurl.com/3a4pzx7a
Homeowners and renters can also visit www.consumerfinance.gov/housing for up-to-date information on their relief options, protections and key deadlines from USDA, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Federal Housing Finance Agency and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.
The American Rescue Plan Act implements funding that invests in the people of rural America now and beyond the July 31 moratorium extension. It provides:
- $100 million through September 2022 in rental assistance for very-low-income tenants.
- $39 million through September 2023 to help refinance direct loans under the Single-Family Housing Loan Program and the Single-Family Housing Repair Loan program.
- $500 million in Community Facilities Program funds to help rural hospitals and local communities broaden access to COVID-19 vaccines and food assistance.
In addition to programs facilitated by USDA, the American Rescue Plan Act provides significant investments into rural communities by expanding internet connectivity.
For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov.