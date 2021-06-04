WASHINGTON, D.C. – On Thursday, June 3, the U.S. Departments of Agriculture and the Interior announced their proposed Fiscal Year 2022 allocations of $2.8 billion in projects, grants and programs authorized in the Great American Outdoors Act to support economies, outdoor recreation and access to public lands.
The investments are consistent with and help advance the America the Beautiful initiative, the decade-long, voluntary national conservation effort that the Biden-Harris administration recently launched.
GAOA established the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund and authorized up to $1.9 billion per year from Fiscal Year 2021 through Fiscal Year 2025 to reduce deferred maintenance on public lands and at Indian schools. GAOA also provided permanent, full funding of the Land and Water Conservation Fund at $900 million annually to secure public access and improve recreational opportunities on public lands, protect watersheds and wildlife, and preserve ecosystem benefits for local communities.
“Our national forests and grasslands are places of refuge and enjoyment for millions of visitors every year,” Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a news release. “These investments set the framework for better access, experiences and partnerships that not only promote tourism and recreation, but also protect America’s public lands while creating jobs and opportunities in rural communities.”
A list of Interior’s FY 2022 LRF project funding is available in the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund Project List, https://www.doi.gov/sites/doi.gov/files/fy2022-bib-d0001.pdf
A list of Interior’s FY 2022 LWCF project distribution is available in the Land and Water Conservation Fund Project List, https://www.doi.gov/sites/doi.gov/files/fy2022-bib-f0001.pdf
A list of the USDA Forest Service FY 2022 projects is available in the National Parks and Public Land Legacy Restoration Fund Project List, https://www.fs.usda.gov/sites/default/files/usfs-fy-2022-budget-justification.pdf#page=174
To learn more, visit www.usda.gov.