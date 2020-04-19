CHEYENNE – Joe Biden was declared the winner of the Wyoming Democratic caucus Sunday, as party officials saw voter turnout more than double from the state's 2016 caucus.
Biden won the caucus with 72.2% of the vote in its final round, giving him 10 of the state's 14 national delegates. Meanwhile, former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders picked up the remaining delegates with 27.8%.
The results come after Sanders dropped out of the presidential race April 8, following sweeping losses on Super Tuesday and subsequent primaries. However, Sanders has continued to gather delegates in states that still have primaries, in an effort to potentially give his platform more sway within the Democratic Party.
Party officials reported a record voter turnout for the caucus, with roughly 15,000 ballots cast. The turnout more than doubled the level of participation in the 2016 Democratic caucus, which drew roughly 7,200 voters.
More voters showed up despite this year’s caucus looking different from previous ones due to changes enacted both before and during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, party officials canceled the in-person portion of the caucus, originally slated for April 4.
However, a format change announced in January allowed the complete pivot to mail-in voting to run more smoothly. That month, party officials unveiled plans to incorporate ranked-choice voting on all mail-in ballots, allowing those voters to select their top-five choices and more fully participate in the process.
"This record-setting rate of participation speaks to the enthusiasm among Democratic voters about this election and the benefits of ranked-choice voting and voting by mail," party Chairman Joe Barbuto said in a statement. "We look forward to carrying this momentum through to November and electing Democrats up and down the ballot."
This year, the party also adapted to address the frustrations among some Wyoming voters that emerged during its 2016 Democratic caucus.
In that caucus, Sanders comfortably won the popular vote over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton. But because of how the delegates were awarded, Clinton came out even in the delegate count. Additionally, each of the state’s four superdelegates pledged support to Clinton.
This time around, during the Democratic National Convention in July, the votes of the party’s four superdelegates – the chair, vice-chair and two national committee members – will be directly tied to who won the popular vote.
Delegates will officially make their nomination during the Democratic state convention, which is scheduled for June 6 in Powell, though those plans could still change due to the COVID-19 pandemic.