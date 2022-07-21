CHEYENNE – One thing that's sure to occur whenever the Union Pacific Railroad takes out of protective storage its historic and gigantic steam engine is that onlookers will gather to watch.

On Friday, just that occurred, in at least two locations in Cheyenne. This is where Big Boy No. 4014 usually resides – away from public view, at the railroad's extensive facilities in the center of town. Big Boy's nickname is a fitting one, for it is perhaps the world’s largest functioning steam locomotive. The black-painted train seemed incredibly clean and it towered over a Union Pacific truck parked next to it.

