Union Pacific's Big Boy steam locomotive leaves its home base at the Union Pacific Steam Shop on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 in downtown Cheyenne. The Big Boy No. 4014 was first delivered to Union Pacific in 1941 and retired in 1961 to then later be restored to service in 2019. Rhianna Gelhart/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
CHEYENNE – When the Union Pacific Railroad's Big Boy No. 4014 steam engine travels to Denver next Thursday, July 28, it will make a stop along the way in Greeley, Colorado.
This is according to the Union Pacific Steam Club, which just announced the historic train's schedule for the ceremonial trip, one that is sure to be closely watched by many rail and history buffs. Arrival in Greeley next Thursday is scheduled for 11:30 a.m., with departure 45 minutes later.
Then, at 4:30 p.m. that same day, the locomotive that is perhaps the world’s largest functioning steam engine is slated to arrive in Denver (the schedule says there will be no public access). The next day, Friday, July 29, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., it will be on public display at Denver Union Station. Admission is free to this display.
The day after the public display, which will be Saturday, July 30, an email message Thursday said No. 4014 "will pull the 2022 Museum Special, a special passenger trip from Denver to Cheyenne, hosted by the Union Pacific Museum. This excursion is the annual gala fundraiser for the Union Pacific Museum," an IRS tax code 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Tickets, some costing hundreds of dollars or more apiece, can be bought online at uptraintix.com/tickets.
On the train's journey back to Cheyenne next Saturday, it again will stop for 45 minutes in Greeley, at 9:30 a.m. Arrival at the Cheyenne Depot Museum, 121 W. 15th St., is set for 11:45 a.m. A half-hour later, Big Boy will depart for the nearby steam shop, with no public access, at the Union Pacific railyard here.