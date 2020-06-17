CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will tentatively make license draw results available for resident elk, deer and antelope, as well as nonresident deer and antelope, at 10 a.m. Thursday, June 18, according to a news release.
Everyone who entered the draw will be able to check their results online. Licenses will be mailed to successful applicants by July 31.
Hunters who were successful in the draw can start planning their hunt with some help from the Wyoming Hunt Planner. Maps of hunt areas have been updated and include land status, the ability to plot scouting locations, harvest odds from past years and more, the release said.
Along with reviewing maps, hunters who are successful drawing a license also might need to purchase additional licenses and stamps:
Each hunter needs a valid Conservation Stamp.
Hunters who plan to hunt in the special archery season need a special archery license.
Elk hunters who are planning to hunt on the National Elk Refuge will need to apply for a National Elk Refuge Permit.
Hunters born after Jan. 1, 1966, will need proof of hunter safety.
Applicants who are unsuccessful will have the license fee credit applied back to the credit card they used to apply. Refunded fees should be applied seven to 10 days business days after June 18. If applicants used a pre-paid card, a refund check will be mailed in the name of the applicant.
Applications for leftover licenses will open June 22-26; the leftover list will be posted ,Thursday, June 18. Hunters also can still apply for the Wyoming Super Tag and Super Tag Trifecta until July 1.
For questions about the draw, license information or how to use the online tools, contact the Game and Fish Department on weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at 307-777-4600.