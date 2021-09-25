...FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR SUNDAY FOR FWZ 301 THROUGH 308...
310 AND SOUTHERN 313...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING
THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 310 AND 313...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zone 313.Fire weather zone 310.
* WIND...West to southwest 15 to 20 MPH with gusts to 25 to 30
MPH possible.
* HUMIDITY...12 to 15 percent.
* HAINES...4 to 5.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
Bike/virtual tour planned for Laramie, with stops at solar installations
LARAMIE – On Saturday, Oct. 2, residents, visitors and online streamers alike are invited to participate in the event that will highlight a variety of residential, university, commercial and municipal solar power installations.
The Laramie Solar Tour will include options for biking, driving and live streaming a tour of several outdoor locations where participants can view solar installations and learn about the economic, social and environmental benefits of Laramie-based solar setups. The tour will begin at 10 a.m. at the solar installation on the south side of the Laramie Ice and Event Center, 3510 East Garfield St., located across the parking lot from Basic Beginnings.
The tour’s initial seven stops will be visited and streamed online between 10 a.m. and noon, while additional solar installations from around the community will be welcoming visitors outside between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
The Laramie Solar Tour is a partnership between Sierra Club Wyoming, Powder River Basin Resource Council, Laramie's Alliance for Renewable Energy and the American Solar Energy Society’s National Solar Tour. The Laramie Solar Tour aims to educate and inspire Wyomingites in launching our communities to reach their full solar energy potential.
Further details on the tour stops, bike route, livestream schedule and additional local solar installations being celebrated on the day can be found at SC.org/LaramieSolarTour, where interested participants are encouraged to RSVP to the event.
The tour will occur outside, but participants are encouraged to wear masks and respect social distancing guidance.