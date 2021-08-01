CHEYENNE – Volunteering – “it’s the Cheyenne thing to do.”
That quote famously describes the nature of Cheyenne residents and their willingness to step up and help where it’s needed. But it came from Cheyenne Historian Laureate Bill Dubois as he was being inducted into the Cheyenne Frontier Days Hall of Fame in 2004, and it just so happens to perfectly embody the philosophy of volunteerism that Dubois exhibited throughout his life.
At age 84, Dubois died July 17 at Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne, after leaving a mark on the countless lives he touched in southeast Wyoming. He was a student and a scholar, a friend and a mentor, a musician and a lover of art, and so much more.
His presence will be missed by many, but the legacy he left will carry on.
“I don't think we're going to feel a great sadness – and Bill wouldn't want us to – as much as we will feel grateful that we knew him and that we cared about him and that he cared about us,” said Jim Rolf, his longtime friend from the Cheyenne Little Theatre.
Dubois was born Sept. 8, 1936, into a long line of community stewards, going all the way back to his great-great-grandmother, Esther Hobart Morris – the nation’s first female justice of the peace. His great-grandfather, E. A. Slack, is considered to be the main father of CFD, and his grandfather, William R. Dubois, was the architectural mastermind behind a number of iconic buildings in town.
While his family left big shoes to fill, Dubois had no problem carving his own path, always going where he could serve the community.
“He was part of so many organizations, but it wasn't just that,” said Cheyenne Regional Medical Center Foundation Director Scott Fox, who worked with Dubois both at CFD and CRMC. “He made a lasting, positive impact. When you talk about legacy, he left multiple.”
Whether it was in the realm of rodeo, religion, music, history or academia, Dubois had a strong impact on everything he did.
After earning his master’s degree in history from the University of Wyoming, Dubois headed back to the Magic City on the Plains to share his knowledge and love of the subject with students in Cheyenne, where he taught for close to four decades. The care he had for his students was evident, and he went on to serve as the president of the Cheyenne Education Association.
But the knowledge he shared with the community didn’t end there. He not only educated, but used his skills for the sake of historic preservation so that generations of Wyomingites to follow could enjoy those same treasures.
"Bill was a real institution when it came to historic preservation, not just Cheyenne, but statewide," said Milward Simpson, who first got to know Dubois through the Wyoming Arts Council. The pair later worked together when Simpson served as the director of the Department of State Parks and Cultural Resources.
"He was just walking encyclopedia of knowledge and interesting facts about Cheyenne and Wyoming, and he had such a love of the state and its history," Simpson said. "He was one of those rare, wonderful people who gave himself so generously and freely to his community."
For his knowledge and preservation efforts, Dubois was given the honor of being the first Cheyenne Historian Laureate during the city’s sesquicentennial year, which then-Mayor Marian Orr said clearly meant a lot to him. The governing body in 2017 unanimously voted to present him with that title.
“There was never a conversation that I walked away from with Bill where I didn't learn something new and usually pretty unique,” Orr said. “We have folks in our community that have a great wealth of knowledge and great experiences, and, unfortunately, sometimes they take them to their graves. But that wasn't the case with Bill at all. With the books that he wrote and the stories that he told, he was always wanting to leave a new nugget of information with somebody.”
“I think that really speaks to the fact that he had the heart of an educator and a true historian.”
Dubois had other talents he shared with the community, as well, including his talent for music and signing. An avid advocate for arts in the community, he served as the president of the Cheyenne Concert Association Board and remained a member for almost 50 years. He also combined his dedication to both music and CFD when he sang the national anthem at the rodeo more than 250 times over the span of four decades.
Orr said you could rarely attend a community event, play or symphony that Dubois and his partner in crime, Marcella Helser, weren’t in attendance.
“He just really struck me as the consummate supporter of the arts in Cheyenne,” she said.
A faithful member of the First Presbyterian Church since day 1948, he served in the church's first choir in 1951.
On top of all of that, he served for more than 20 years as a board member and eventual president of the Cheyenne Little Theatre Players, where he took part in a number of performances. Rolf said Dubois remembered having to play Merlin in Camelot after years and years, because he didn’t get to flex his vocal skills.
“He said he didn't like that role because it wasn't musical … and he much preferred the singing,” Rolf said. “But he was good at almost anything he did.”
That much is clear, from his steadfast involvement with community organizations and the host of awards he earned throughout his life, including: Outstanding Teacher of the Year in 1968; the Greater Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce's Man of the Year in 1979; the Phi Delta Kappa award for excellence in teaching and civic work; the Governor’s Arts Award in 1991; and the Wyoming Tribune Eagle's Community Spirit Award in 1999, among others.
But his accomplishments and accolades never went to his head. He remained an avid community servant, even through his final years, and was described by those who knew him as “amazingly kind,” “witty,” “gentle,” “knowledgeable” and “larger than life.”
"He was someone who just glowed with his love of the community," Simpson said. "You just wanted to be around him, and you felt that you were a part of something special when he was at an event."
Regardless of how busy he was – and he was busy – he always had a moment for a conversation, a laugh, a story, as well as the energy to lend a hand.
“He took the time out of his schedule, even in retirement, and said, ‘I want to make a difference, and I want to help people,’” CRMC’s Fox said. “His legacy and impact is on all of Cheyenne, not any individual group.”
Fox continued, “He left a lasting example that people will continue to follow way into the future.”
Orr agreed, saying, “He was a true gem and treasure to the city of Cheyenne.”