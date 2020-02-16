CHEYENNE – When he learned of the 58 people killed in a mass shooting at a Las Vegas concert in October 2017, Police Chief Brian Kozak knew something had to change with the security at Cheyenne Frontier Days.
Over the next year, he and others in his department began looking at industry standards for events on the scale of CFD. Their report highlighted a grim fact: The officer-to-attendant ratio at Frontier Days was way out of whack.
In previous years, the ratio had hovered around 1,700 CFD attendees for every patrol officer on the scene. According to Kozak, industry standards typically call for a ratio of between 500 and 1,000 attendants per officer.
Historically, the city has provided police officers to CFD at no cost. But last year, in order to address that ratio, CFD agreed to split the $100,000 cost for additional officers to patrol the rodeos and evening concerts. According to Cheyenne Mayor Marian Orr, the understanding was after that first year, CFD would pick up the entire tab for the $100,000 annual cost.
However, a bill introduced in the state Legislature this week has city officials wondering whether that’s still the plan. Senate File 134, sponsored by Sen. Glenn Moniz, R-Laramie, would authorize CFD to gain a malt beverage license through state law, rather than through the city.
In a conversation with a reporter, Moniz argued it’s unfair to force CFD to pay so much, given the economic impact it has on the community, noting the event produces about $500,000 annually in local tax revenue.
But from the view of city officials, the bill would allow CFD to circumvent the one bargaining chip they have: issuance of a liquor permit.
“In the local liquor ordinance, and under state law, it’s the police chief’s responsibility to asses the safety of an event and to charge for what’s necessary to address those safety issues,” Kozak said. “So, basically, I said that I would not be issuing a liquor sales permit unless they met these basic safety considerations.”
Orr said the city has been in the process of working through a memorandum of understanding with CFD officials to solidify the process, but those conversations have recently slowed.
“Now, we know why we hadn’t heard anything, because I think that they were trying to do a roundabout way to go about this,” Orr said.
Tom Hirsig, CFD’s chief executive officer, said his group would prefer the city include the funding in its budget, rather than asking CFD to pay the costs.
“When you look at what our economic impact does for the city, we’re paying local taxes and things we’re supposed to be paying,” Hirsig said. “We shouldn’t just be holding a malt beverage permit over somebody’s head for the sake of public safety. That doesn’t seem like the correct way to do this.”
Hirsig said the memorandum of understanding that they’ve discussed with the city is “very vague and still extremely expensive.”
“So far, we haven’t gotten any assistance on being able to resolve this, so this was another option so that we could at least have the security of a malt beverage permit moving forward,” Hirsig said.
City officials also argued the conversation about the $50,000 that CFD paid last year for law enforcement has been miscommunicated to lawmakers.
“They’re being pitched to them that their malt beverage license cost them $50,000 last year,” Orr said. “They’re leaving out that discussion that it was for security.”
On Friday, the bill won introduction in the Senate by a 25-5 vote. Sen. Stephan Pappas, R-Cheyenne, who had originally signed on as one of several co-sponsors for the bill, was among the five who voted against it.
After the vote Friday, Pappas said he changed his mind after discussing the issue with Cheyenne Police Department officials, acknowledging he was probably too impulsive signing onto the bill.
“The issue was Cheyenne Frontier Days was being charged a lot of money, and after I looked into it, the reason for that was not a permit. It was actually for security,” Pappas said. “I think that kind of got mixed up in this concept of a permit.”
Pappas said he would’ve voted in favor of the bill if it had faced a close vote in order for it to be discussed in committee. The senator also left open the possibility that he could turn back and support the bill again as he continues to gather information.
Others could withdraw their sponsorship moving forward. On Friday, Rep. Sara Burlingame, D-Cheyenne, said she would be withdrawing her sponsorship of the bill, noting the possibility of the bill being unconstitutional.
On the topic of its constitutionality, Hirsig noted the Wyoming State Fair gets a similar malt beverage permit under state law.
“Certainly, we should at least be on the same footing as the State Fair,” he said.
After winning an introductory vote Friday, SF 134 was referred to the Senate Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee, where it could receive a hearing in the coming week.
For Kozak, the main issue isn’t who pays for public safety. It’s about ensuring CFD doesn’t go back to having unsafe staffing levels.
“We need to have the appropriate staffing,” Kozak said. “Now, who pays for it? That’s above my pay grade. That’s up for the mayor and the City Council to decide with that, but I think that’s a local issue. The state should not pass a law that takes that authority away from the local.”
Hirsig expressed a similar sentiment. He said there’s no way the “Daddy of 'em All” could do what it does without the assistance of local law enforcement.
“I really want to make sure the police officers are, in some form or fashion, taken care of out here,” Hirsig said. “We just gotta figure out the best route that that’s going to happen.”