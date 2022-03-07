CHEYENNE – A former athlete’s attempt to ban female transgender students from competing in athletics died in the House of Representatives before consideration Monday afternoon.
It failed to make it into the House Education Committee before Monday's deadline for bills to come out of committee in the second house, meaning representatives were not given the chance to vote on the legislation. Bill sponsor Sen. Wendy Schuler, R-Evanston, said she was disappointed there was no opportunity moving forward after the considerable support she saw across the state.
The majority of the Senate also approved of the bill, with only four senators voting no on third reading last Wednesday.
“The issue is not going away,” Schuler told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle. “We will still need to deal with fairness issues that our young girls and women are facing when it comes to sports competition in Wyoming, and throughout the country.”
The issue was personal to her because she previously testified she struggled to maintain equality in athletics growing up until Title IX was introduced. She said she sees transgender female athletes competing as unfair due to their physical attributes and advantages, which takes away opportunities from other women.
To address what Schuler and other legislators said they considered an issue, she introduced Senate File 51, also known as the Fairness in Women’s Sports Act. It would have prohibited “biological males from athletic teams and sports designated for females in public schools” and developed avenues of legal action for violations.
“The bill was intended to make sure our girls and women have a level playing field,” she said.
But this was not the perspective of every stakeholder across the state, many of whom opposed the legislation during testimony throughout the session. Students from the University of Wyoming, educators and civil rights advocates continually pushed back, and said it was meant to target transgender females hoping to compete with their peers.
“Senate File 51 was never about leveling the playing field for student athletes,” said ACLU of Wyoming Advocacy Director Antonio Serrano. “It was obvious from the beginning that this discriminatory legislation was about creating solutions to problems that don’t exist and, in the process, harming some of the most vulnerable people in our state.
"Nobody wins when politicians try to meddle in people’s lives like this. Nobody wins when we try to codify discrimination like this. We’re thrilled that Senate File 51 has died.”