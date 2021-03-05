CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Senate defeated a bill Friday that would have removed two types of public notices that local governments are required to publish in newspapers.
If adopted by the Legislature, Senate File 17 would have removed the requirement for local governments to pay to publish employees’ annual salaries and meeting minutes in at least one local newspaper. Instead, towns and counties would have been required to keep the information on their official websites.
Supporters of the bill, including the Wyoming County Commissioners Association and the Wyoming Association of Municipalities, previously argued the proposal was an effective way for local governments to cut costs amid ongoing budget challenges.
However, the bill had many critics in the Senate, especially those from very rural communities who worried about older residents’ abilities to access local government websites.
Lawmakers in the Senate ultimately rejected the proposal by a 20-9 vote on its final reading. However, during discussions of the bill, several lawmakers mentioned that amid an increasingly digital world, the issue will remain before the Legislature in coming years.