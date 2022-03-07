CHEYENNE – A bill that would have made it a felony offense to use methamphetamine while pregnant has died.
House Bill 85, “Child endangering-controlled substance use while pregnant,” received a 17-8 vote against passage Monday in the Senate Committee of the Whole.
The bill stated that no person, while pregnant, “shall knowingly consume methamphetamine or a controlled substance classified in Schedule I or II that is a narcotic drug,” and was aimed at fixing a loophole in current law, according to its sponsor, Rep. Ember Oakley, R-Riverton.
“It is illegal to possess methamphetamine, it is illegal to use methamphetamine, but it was interpreted to happen that it is not illegal to ingest methamphetamine while you are pregnant,” Oakley said on the House floor on Feb. 25.
“I do believe that is something that should be prohibited conduct. This simply gets our laws in line with what we believe they should be,” she continued.
On Monday afternoon, Sen. John Kolb, R-Rock Springs, said the legislation was designed to protect the baby. He said that a first offense would allow for treatment opportunities for the mother, but that subsequent controlled substance usage would result in a felony punishment. Sen. Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne, said Oakley amended her own bill to allow for counseling before punishment.
Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, said that when legislation like HB 85 becomes law, it actually discourages women from receiving prenatal care when suffering from addiction, endangering the lives of both women and babies.
“They need to be treated. They don’t need to be made criminals,” Bouchard said. “If we make them felons, if we even hint at making them felons, it will cause more harm.”
Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, said he understood the temptation to say that women who take serious drugs while pregnant are doing harm to their babies, and that such behavior should be dealt with as a serious criminal issue.
“But the practitioners out in the real world … are saying that by making it criminal, you create such a fear that the prospective mother does not get any treatment, and that makes the situation a good deal worse,” Scott said.
Sen. Fred Baldwin, R-Kemmerer, who was listed as a co-sponsor on the bill, said he had changed his mind and would vote against the legislation. Treatment centers in Wyoming often have waiting lists, he said, adding that he agreed legislation like HB 85 would further deter pregnant women from receiving prenatal care when using controlled substances.
“It is a good concept, but it is something we need to look at further,” Baldwin said. “I’m worried about the kids. I am worried about the moms, too, but I am worried about the kids.”
Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, voted against the bill, saying no one in the Senate Judiciary Committee testified in favor of it besides Oakley. She suggested the issue be studied in the interim for more appropriate solutions.