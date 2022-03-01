CHEYENNE – Senators took a second step Tuesday toward banning prescription drugs that cause chemical-induced abortions. Although there were some concerns expressed before the vote, no lawmakers objected during the vote itself.
Senators approved Senate File 83, “Prohibiting chemical abortions,” on second reading Tuesday. On Monday, the bill’s sponsor Sen. Tim Salazar, R-Riverton, said it would prohibit five drugs for the sole purpose of having an abortion.
“These drug restrictions do not apply to the life of the mother, contraceptives, miscarriage,” Salazar said. He added that the pro-life community in Wyoming approached him about sponsoring the bill this year.
“I think this is one of the few bills where everyone knows where they stand. This passed with 25 votes on introduction. I am not going to try and change your minds,” Salazar said. “I bring this bill forward because I believe abortion is the taking of human life.”
The proposal states that no person “shall manufacture, distribute, prescribe, dispense, sell, transfer or use any chemical abortion drug in the state for the purpose of procuring or performing an abortion.” There would be a penalty of six months imprisonment and a fine of $9,000 for any physician or other person in violation and found guilty of a misdemeanor.
In September 2000, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved the use of mifepristone – an abortion pill commonly known as RU-486, or its brand name, Mifeprex, according to the {span}Heritage Foundation{span}. In a chemical abortion, or medical abortion, women generally take a prescription pill, as opposed to undergoing a surgical procedure. According to current FDA guidelines, mifepristone may be taken up to 70 days, or 10 weeks, into pregnancy.
In Committee of the Whole discussions on Monday, Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, said the legislation would take an existing right away from Wyoming women.
“Why is it appropriate here to … make a decision on behalf of others? To take away freedom that is already held dear?” Rothfuss asked.
Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, asked about the possible unintended consequences the bill may have, including a ban that may end up forcing women to go out of state to gain access to prohibited prescriptions. Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, said she is disappointed when she hears statements to the effect that other senators have made their minds up, and there is no point in debate.
On Tuesday, Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, said the issue is one that deeply divides society, but that the bill would take a position on abortion that is the doctrine of many churches and codify it in state law.
”My church believes that it is the right of the prospective mother to decide whether or not to prevent or terminate that pregnancy,” Scott said. “The trouble I have with this bill is that it establishes religious doctrine of one set of churches and prevents members of my church and a number of other churches who disagree with that.”
Sen. Lynn Hutchings, R-Cheyenne, said the issue is not a religious one and is one of a clash of world views. She voted in favor of SF 83, which will be heard one more time in the Senate.