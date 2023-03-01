Sen. Wendy Schuler, R-Evanston, listens

CHEYENNE — Lawmakers tossed aside attempts to narrow the scope of a bill to bar transgender athletes from competing on female school sports teams, pushing the legislation through its final vote in the House on Wednesday.

Lawmakers shot down an amendment by the House Education Committee that would have limited the scope of the bill to high school students. As approved, the bill would apply to seventh through 12th grade students.

