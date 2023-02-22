Sweetwater Medics ambulance

Senate File 43, “EMS districts,” aims to help rural communities secure emergency services, which are struggling to stay solvent amid low reimbursement rates and limited ridership. Though county budgets often supplement EMS agencies to keep them afloat, at least 10 shuttered in the last decade.

 Caroline Phillips/Rocket-Miner

A bill to help counties form and fund EMS districts is heading to Gov. Mark Gordon’s desk for a final signature.

