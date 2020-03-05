CHEYENNE – Wyoming could soon operate on daylight saving time year-round, though it would first need other Mountain West states to join the movement if a bill being considered in the Capitol becomes law.
Like every other state in the region but Arizona, Wyoming currently operates on Mountain Daylight Time from mid-March to early November. Proponents of House Bill 44, which would begin the process for Wyoming to stay on daylight saving time year-round, argued that setup appeals to a majority of Wyomingites, giving them more sunlight later in the day.
HB 44, which narrowly won approval in the House last week, would not immediately cause the switch in Wyoming. Utah, Colorado, Idaho and Montana would have to pass similar bills, and only then could Gov. Mark Gordon ask the secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation to authorize such a switch.
“I’m hoping we’ll get up a group in the Rocky Mountain region and send a message to the feds,” the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Dan Laursen, R-Powell, told the Senate Education Committee on Wednesday.
Technically, Wyoming would be switching to Central Standard Time rather than Mountain Daylight Time, because current federal law only allows states to be on standard time year-round. At the federal level, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., introduced a bill last year to make daylight saving time permanent nationwide. The bill didn’t go anywhere in 2019, though Rubio has recently added sponsors for a renewed effort this year.
Members of the committee decided to advance the bill by a 3-2 vote, but legislators asked some questions about the functionality of the switch.
Sen. Affie Ellis, R-Cheyenne, said she often works on the Navajo Nation, which does not operate on the Mountain Standard Time year-round like its surrounding state of Arizona.
“Navajo is on the same time as we are, which is different than Arizona,” Ellis said. “I cannot tell you how many people miss meetings or show up an hour late or early, depending on the situation ... it is chaos.”
Ellis raised the point that tribes on the Wind River Reservation could exempt themselves in the same way, potentially creating similar headaches. In response to a question from Ellis, Laursen said he had not yet spoken with anyone from the reservation about his bill.
“I would be open to an amendment to try to figure out what they want,” Laursen added.
The Wyoming Farm Bureau also offered support for making Mountain Daylight Time permanent, as lobbyist Brett Moline told the committee Wednesday.
“Most of my members, they get up before it’s light,” Moline said. “We just want to stay on one time zone.”
While HB 44 could be considered on the Senate floor this week, neighboring states have seen mixed results with similar legislation. In Utah, the state Legislature approved a similar bill last week, while a legislative committee in Montana killed a bill a few weeks ago that would have put the question on the ballot.
After winning approval from the Senate Education Committee, HB 44 will need to receive a first vote from the Senate by Friday for it to have a chance to make it to Gov. Mark Gordon’s desk by the end of the session.