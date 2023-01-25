CHEYENNE — People sometimes share sensitive information with journalists under condition that their identities will stay anonymous. But Wyoming doesn't currently have laws in place to guarantee the protection of that anonymity if a court asks journalists to hand over information.

House Bill 91, which would put in place such a law, cleared its first reading on Wednesday in an 8-1 vote. Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Sheridan, voted no.

