CODY — A bill that will significantly increase nonresident hunting fees for special draws throughout the state has been signed by Gov. Mark Gordon.
The bill from Rep. David Northrup, R-Powell, also impacts nonresident fees for trophy game animal licenses.
Under the provisions of House Bill 200, nonresident special license fees will jump 118% for elk from $576 to $1,258; 187% for deer from $288 to $826; and 203% for antelope from $288 to $874.
These increases will only impact the cost of a special draw for nonresident elk, deer and antelope licenses. The state also offers a lower-cost regular draw for the animals, which is unchanged by Northrup’s bill.
While the regular and special licenses are exactly the same, the cost of the special permit/draw is higher. Wyoming Game and Fish operates under the assumption that fewer applicants are willing to pay a higher price, which increases drawing odds for the special licenses.
Trophy animal licenses will also be included in the fee increase.
License fees will jump 29% for bighorn sheep from $2,318 to $3,000; 27% for mountain goats from $2,160 to $2,750; 39% for moose from $1,980 to 2,750; 25% for grizzly bears from $6,000 to $7,500; and 36% for wild bison from $4,400 to $6,000.
Greg Phipps, fiscal division chief with Wyoming Game and Fish, said during a Feb. 22 meeting of the Senate Travel, Recreation, Wildlife and Cultural Resources Committee that the increases would bring the state’s nonresident rates “on par” with surrounding states.
The fee changes will likely result in a significant influx in revenue to Wyoming Game and Fish, with the agency experiencing a $1.8 million increase in fiscal year 2024, and a $5.7 million increase in following fiscal years, Phipps said.
The changes to deer and antelope license fees will not be observed in the first fiscal year due to the early summer timing of the license drawing, he added.
Phipps said he acknowledged the growth in revenue was projection, and that some current nonresident hunters could choose to no longer apply. He also noted that there could be an increase in applicants for regular nonresident draws.
Despite this, Wyoming Game and Fish Director Brian Nesvik said “the demand for nonresident licenses has continued to increase year after year,” and he did not anticipate any significant reduction in license demand due to the changes.
“With elk as an example, we have 30,000 applications for 7,200 licenses, and I do not expect the demand will change,” he said. “There are a lot of folk out there that want to come hunt in Wyoming.”
Northrup’s bill is based on recommendations from the Wyoming Wildlife Taskforce, a group of 18 individuals convened by the governor to study top-priority wildlife policy issues related to the allocation of hunting opportunity and access.
It garnered support from Wyoming legislators throughout the process, receiving a 43-19 vote in the House on Feb. 8 and a 19-12 vote in the Senate on Feb. 27.