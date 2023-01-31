CHEYENNE — There’s an experience that Sen. Wendy Schuler comes back to often when she explains why she wants to restrict transgender athletes from competing on female school sports teams.

She was in high school. Title IX hadn’t come into play yet. Her school didn’t have female sports teams, so she was asked to play in a basketball scrimmage with some male students. At one point during the game, she tried to rebound against a male student who was a good foot taller than her and was knocked to the ground. That led to the first of many knee surgeries.

