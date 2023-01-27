CHEYENNE — While the Wyoming Legislature has cut funding for various projects and programs like the 988 suicide prevention hotline, lawmakers pushed along a bill Thursday that would set aside more than $5 million to pay for the construction of a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, and for the removal of people who are not citizens in Texas, Arizona and Florida to sanctuary cities in other states.

Senate File 166 passed the Senate Appropriations Committee on Thursday in a 3-2 vote. Sens. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, and Mike Gierau, D-Jackson, voted no. All but one person who spoke during public testimony opposed the bill.

