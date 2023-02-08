Rep. Dan Zwonitzer

Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, speaks during a general session meeting of the House of Representatives in the Wyoming State Capitol in Cheyenne on Jan. 24.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

CHEYENNE — Wyoming will remain one of two states in the U.S. without a law on the books to protect the anonymity of news sources after a bill to codify those protections failed to meet a deadline on Monday.

House Bill 91, sponsored by Rep. Dan Zwonitzer, R-Cheyenne, cleared committee last month in an 8-1 vote. But it didn’t make it out of the House’s Committee of the Whole by deadline on Monday night.

