WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., introduced the Grizzly Bear State Management Act of 2023 alongside Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.; Mike Crapo, R-Idaho; James Risch, R-Idaho; and Steve Daines, R-Mont.
This bill would remove grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem from the Endangered Species List and shift management of the grizzlies to wildlife scientists in the states.
“By all scientific measures, the grizzly bears of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem are fully recovered," Lummis said in a news release. "Reproductive numbers are stable, and the population is at or near its max capacity for the habitat. It’s time to remove the grizzlies in this area from the Endangered Species List and allow wildlife scientists in Wyoming, Montana and Idaho to manage the populations according to science.”
In the same release, Barrasso said: “Wyoming’s good work and sound management have proven to be successful in managing the grizzly bear population in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. ... It is past time Wyoming, not Washington, is in full control of managing the bear.”
In 1975, there were 136 grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. In 2022, experts estimated that nearly 1,000 bears were living in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. The Interagency Grizzly Bear Study Team’s analysis suggests that the park is at or near its ecological carrying capacity for grizzly bears.