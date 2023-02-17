Grizzly

A grizzly bear in the Grand Teton National Park region.

 National Park Service/C.J. Adams

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., introduced the Grizzly Bear State Management Act of 2023 alongside Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo.; Mike Crapo, R-Idaho; James Risch, R-Idaho; and Steve Daines, R-Mont.

This bill would remove grizzly bears in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem from the Endangered Species List and shift management of the grizzlies to wildlife scientists in the states.

