20230214 BoBiteman01-ms.jpg

Senator Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, is shown Feb. 14, 2023 in the Senate Chamber. Biteman expressed extreme disappointment that substitute versions of two bills he sponsored were introduced Wednesday night. 

 Michael Smith

CHEYENNE – Two bills that attempt to address what Republican lawmakers describe as economic boycotts and financial discrimination face an upward battle in the state House of Representatives.

Both pieces of legislation were voted unanimously out of the House Appropriations Committee under a “do not pass” motion and sit at the bottom of a growing general file list. Two-thirds of state representatives would have to vote to suspend the rules to bring them higher, or the chamber has to get through every other bill on the list before the deadline Monday night.

Jasmine Hall is the Wyoming Tribune Eagle’s state government reporter. She can be reached by email at jhall@wyomingnews.com or by phone at 307-633-3167. Follow her on Twitter @jasminerhphotos and on Instagram @jhrose25.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus