CHEYENNE – With just a week left in the state Legislature’s budget session, a handful of bills that drew long discussions in the Capitol were killed by the quick-moving process of the second-to-last week.
The bills covered a wide range of issues, from reproductive rights to train crew requirements to firearm protections. Here is a rundown of the bills that failed to receive a hearing by the Thursday deadline:
48-hour waiting period on abortions: A bill that would have required women to wait 48 hours to have an abortion after meeting with their doctor failed to receive a committee hearing in the Senate this week.
House Bill 197 would have placed Wyoming among several states that have imposed some sort of waiting period on abortions. During a House committee meeting that lasted more than an hour, the bill’s sponsor, Rep. Richard Tass, R-Buffalo, argued the bill provided “a gift of time for the baby.”
However, after winning the committee’s approval and then passing out of the House by a 39-17 vote, HB 197 was never heard by the Senate Labor, Health and Social Services Committee and will not be considered by the full Senate.
Two-man train crew requirement: An effort to regulate train crew sizes also failed to receive a Senate committee hearing. House Bill 79, proposed by Rep. Stan Blake, D-Green River, would have required a minimum of two crew members on all trains operating on Class 1 railroads in Wyoming.
The companies that operate those railroads in Wyoming, Union Pacific and BNSF Railway, strongly opposed the bill during a House committee meeting on the legislation, while a handful of railroad workers testified in favor of the proposal, arguing the key issue with the bill was public safety.
During the 2019 general session, a similar proposal received a hearing in the Senate Transportation, Highways and Military Affairs Committee but was rejected by a 3-2 vote. This year, the proposal didn’t even make it that far, instead dying without a Senate hearing.
Crossover voting for primary elections: Despite many legislators believing House Bill 209 was a clearer version of last session’s proposal, the bill that would have prohibited switching parties on the day of a primary election did not receive a committee vote in the Senate.
Lawmakers and the Wyoming Republican Party have been searching for a way to regulate crossover voting since the 2018 gubernatorial primary, after which Republican gubernatorial candidate Foster Friess sent an email to party leaders arguing Democrats changing their affiliation to Republican on Election Day caused him to lose to Gov. Mark Gordon.
Like last year, the proposal from Rep. Jim Blackburn, R-Cheyenne, cleared the House with more than two-thirds of representatives supporting the measure. However, last year’s version of the bill fell short in the Senate by a 14-11 vote. This year’s version didn’t get a Senate vote, instead dying without a committee hearing.
Prohibition on gun buyback programs: After sailing out of the House Judiciary Committee in the first week of the session, a proposal to prohibit any governmental entity from participating in a firearm buyback program died without a hearing in the Senate.
While no such programs currently exist in Wyoming, Rep. Tyler Lindholm, R-Sundance, argued it was an important safeguard to ensure the state never does in the future. The bill gained overwhelming support in the House, with only four Democratic representatives siding against the measure.
Inflation adjustment for retired public employees: The Senate didn’t hold a hearing this week on legislation that would have provided the first inflation adjustment for public employees’ retirement plans in 12 years.
House Bill 112, sponsored by Rep. Bill Henderson, R-Cheyenne, would have required the Wyoming Retirement System board to look at the effects of inflation since then. The board members would then have returned to the Legislature during next year’s general session to provide a recommendation.
After passing out of the House by a narrow 32-24 vote, the bill was not referred to a Senate committee. The death of the proposal was criticized by the Wyoming Coalition for a Healthy Retirement and the Wyoming Education Association.
“As the cost of groceries, medication, health care and housing increase, our retirees have been left behind,” WEA Executive Director Ron Sniffin said in a statement. “We’d like to thank Representative Henderson and Speaker of the House Steve Harshman for all of their hard work, and we will continue the fight next year.”
Interstate telemedicine agreement: A proposal that advocates argued would have made mental health treatment more accessible in Wyoming via telemedicine did not receive a hearing in the Senate.
Under Senate File 37, Wyoming would have entered into a Psychology Interjurisdictional Compact, allowing psychologists to practice in the state, even if they aren’t registered there, either through teleconference or temporary in-person visits.
The bill had support from AARP Wyoming and other health care advocates, and it passed the Senate by a 22-8 vote. Yet the bill was never referred to a committee in the House, and it will not have a chance to become law this year.