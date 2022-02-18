...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...West winds 30 to 50 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley, Central Laramie
County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...From Saturday afternoon through late Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers, with a risk for blow overs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
Sen. Bo Biteman. R-Ranchester, speaks during a discussion about Senate File 103 as part of a Senate Education Committee hearing Friday morning, Feb. 18, 2022, in the Capitol. SF 103 involves education limitations on teaching critical race history. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle
SHERIDAN (WNE) – Sen. Bo Biteman, R-Ranchester, introduced two bills Tuesday, both of which he says are intended to enhance election integrity by limiting party affiliation changes and prohibiting submission of absentee ballots without proper documentation ahead of this year’s primary and general elections.
Biteman’s first bill, Senate File No. 97, would limit party affiliation changes ahead of the Aug. 16 primary election. Biteman introduced a similar bill in 2018, but it died in committee before the 2019 budget session.
Under current Wyoming law, voters may change their party affiliation at the polls on the day of the primary or general election or when requesting an absentee ballot. If passed, the bill would require voters to declare or change their party affiliation by May 12, the day the candidate filing period begins.
In a press release Wednesday, Biteman said the bill would hinder “crossover voting,” or members of one political party change party affiliation — perhaps on Election Day — to vote in the competing party’s primary election.
“This practice has been going on for far too long in our state. It is not fair, it is not right, and it is harming the integrity of our party nomination process,” Biteman said.
The second bill, Senate File 96, would prohibit what Biteman called “ballot harvesting,” or individuals and groups gathering or submitting completed absentee ballots from other voters without written and official authorization by the voters.
Both bills passed introduction votes this week and will be heard in the Senate Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee.