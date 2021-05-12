BIG HORN – Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails is partnering with the Rockies Audubon Society, among others, to bring back the in-person Wyoming BioBlitz.
The Wyoming BioBlitz is a free, one-of-a-kind opportunity for families, students and all nature-lovers to learn about plants and wildlife and help scientists survey them. During this weekend-long event, participants will team up with biologists to search for and document as many plants and animals as possible.
This year’s event is scheduled to take place July 23-25 at The Brinton Museum in Big Horn. Discover a Wyoming gem, survey wildlife, and have a blast with your family and friends. Can’t make it to this year’s event in person? A Virtual Wyoming BioBlitz 2021 is also available.
Also, new this year is a service project. Participants will plant 75 to 100 young cottonwood and willow trees along Little Goose Creek on the Quarter Circle A Ranch (home of The Brinton Museum).
Due to extensive browsing by herbivores like white-tailed deer, seedlings from native trees struggle to grow into mature trees at the site. Help improve the health of this ecosystem by planting tree saplings and protecting them from browsing with fencing! Registration will open in early June. For more information, visit https://rockies.audubon.org/naturalist/wyoming-bioblitz.