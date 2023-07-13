CHEYENNE – Biological control isn’t new to Wyoming, but it is a growing option for combating weeds throughout the state. This pest management strategy is the control and reduction of unwanted species by naturally occurring enemies.

For a little over two decades, the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council and the Centre for Agriculture and Biosciences International have partnered on and helped fund projects to slow the spread of invasive species in Wyoming. CABI works hard to research species that can feed and develop on invasive species without threatening native plants and wildlife.

