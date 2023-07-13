CHEYENNE – Biological control isn’t new to Wyoming, but it is a growing option for combating weeds throughout the state. This pest management strategy is the control and reduction of unwanted species by naturally occurring enemies.
For a little over two decades, the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council and the Centre for Agriculture and Biosciences International have partnered on and helped fund projects to slow the spread of invasive species in Wyoming. CABI works hard to research species that can feed and develop on invasive species without threatening native plants and wildlife.
Currently, WWPC funds six research projects with CABI. These research projects are looking at the best and safest ways to biologically control the following species:
Dyer’s woad
Dalmatian/yellow toadflax
Oxeye daisy
Russian knapweed
Russian olive
Whitetop
The process for biological control can take years, with research taking time and the approved agents becoming established in their environment.
Fortunately, many successful biocontrol projects exist in several counties throughout the state, including spotted knapweed, leafy spurge and Dalmatian toadflax, according to a news release. All biocontrol agents fighting these invasive species are harmless to native species or wildlife.
Currently, 10 biocontrol agents, including beetles, moths and weevils, are slowing the spread of spotted knapweed in Wyoming. Additionally, there are eight effective agents for leafy spurge and four effective agents for Dalmatian toadflax.
For tips to stop the spread of invasive species or for information about Wyoming Weed and Pest Council, visit wyoweed.org and follow them on Facebook and Twitter.