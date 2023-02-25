WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, has joined ENR Chairman Joe Manchin, D-West Va., and Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, in introducing the Nuclear Fuel Security Act.

The bill is designed to ensure a domestic supply of nuclear fuel for America’s existing and advanced reactors. It is nearly identical to the Fission for the Future Act that passed the Senate by voice vote in December 2022. 

