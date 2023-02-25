...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 65 mph
possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and
Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From Sunday evening through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight or high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing snow may create visibility
reductions less than one mile at times.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
Bipartisan Barrasso bill would boost U.S. uranium production
WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., ranking member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, has joined ENR Chairman Joe Manchin, D-West Va., and Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho, in introducing the Nuclear Fuel Security Act.
The bill is designed to ensure a domestic supply of nuclear fuel for America’s existing and advanced reactors. It is nearly identical to the Fission for the Future Act that passed the Senate by voice vote in December 2022.
“It’s time for America to ramp up uranium production so we can eliminate our dependence on Russia,” Barrasso said in a news release. “We are stronger and safer as a nation when our nuclear fuel supply chain starts at home."
The Nuclear Fuel Security Act directs the Secretary of Energy to establish a program to increase U.S. commercial production of low-enriched uranium needed for existing nuclear reactors and high-assay, low-enriched uranium needed for advanced nuclear reactors.