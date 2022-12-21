WASHINGTON, D.C. – Bipartisan legislation introduced by U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., and five other senators to reduce the spread of toxic per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination at commercial airports was signed by President Joe Biden on Wednesday.

Airports in Wyoming are required to use firefighting foam that contains toxic PFAS chemicals. For years, airports were required to discharge this foam as part of routine, federally mandated testing of their firefighting equipment. This puts firefighters, the environment and the public at risk of exposure to toxic PFAS chemicals, according to a news release from Lummis's office.

