...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS
EVENING...
...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills.
Wind chills of negative 40 to negative 65. For the Winter
Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to
one inch, mainly in Wyoming high Plains and central to southern
Nebraska Panhandle. Winds gusting 35 to 50 mph.
* WHERE...Portions of Panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming.
* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, until 11 AM MST Friday. For
the Winter Weather Advisory, until 11 PM MST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty
winds could bring down tree branches. The dangerously cold
wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 5 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you
wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
Bipartisan bill preventing PFAS runoff at airports signed into law
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Bipartisan legislation introduced by U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., and five other senators to reduce the spread of toxic per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) contamination at commercial airports was signed by President Joe Biden on Wednesday.
Airports in Wyoming are required to use firefighting foam that contains toxic PFAS chemicals. For years, airports were required to discharge this foam as part of routine, federally mandated testing of their firefighting equipment. This puts firefighters, the environment and the public at risk of exposure to toxic PFAS chemicals, according to a news release from Lummis's office.
“PFAS contaminations around airports is a serious problem with a very easy solution," Lummis said in the release. "With simple testing solutions that are already funded under the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program, we can protect the environment without creating more burdensome regulations on small airports around Wyoming. I am thrilled to see this bill become law.”
The Preventing PFAS Runoff at Airports Act will deploy more existing FAA funding for commercial airports to purchase devices necessary to test their firefighting equipment without discharging toxic PFAS chemicals. Seven Wyoming airports are eligible for this PFAS remediation funding.
This legislation encourages airports to purchase relatively low-cost devices, also referred to as an input-based testing system, to help limit and prevent exposure to PFAS, the release said. These chemicals are known as “forever chemicals” because they do not naturally break down, presenting threats to the environment and the communities surrounding airports.