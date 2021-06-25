WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., and Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., led the introduction of bipartisan legislation to enhance the federal Section 45Q tax credit to make it more accessible for carbon capture, direct air capture and carbon utilization projects of all sizes.
The bill increases the 45Q credit value for carbon capture projects at industrial facilities and power plants to incentivize wider adoption. It also eliminates the annual CO2 capture thresholds in the 45Q program to enable more facilities and industries to participate and qualify for the credit.
The 2018 reform and expansion of the 45Q tax credit has led to the development of more than 40 publicly announced projects to capture and manage emissions from industrial facilities, power plants and from ambient air through direct air capture. Recent analyses by the Rhodium Group show that deployment of carbon capture, direct air capture projects and associated CO2 transport infrastructure could generate many good-paying jobs.
By eliminating arbitrary thresholds, the Luján-Barrasso bill would foster greater carbon and direct air capture, carbon utilization project development and technology innovation. According to recent Environmental Protection Agency data, approximately 54% of power plants and 75% of industrial facilities fall below the current 45Q eligibility thresholds.
Full text of the legislation can be found at https://www.lujan.senate.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/GAI21655_XML3.pdf