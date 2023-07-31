Hawk

An immature sharp-shinned hawk visits a bird feeding area between Cody and Powell. It is one of the species that have been affected by the bird flu in Wyoming.

 Annie Hay

Mountain lion cubs. Snow geese. Foxes. Great horned owls. Bald eagles. Chickens.

These animals were all Wyoming casualties of the latest strain of the bird flu that swept across the country the last two years. In neighboring states, there were even reports of grizzly and black bears being euthanized after contracting the virus.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

WyoFile is an independent nonprofit news organization focused on Wyoming people, places and policy.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus