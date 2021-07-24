CHEYENNE – The city of Cheyenne is proud to welcome Los Angeles-based shared electric scooter company Bird Rides to bring e-scooters to the city in the coming days, according to a city news release.
Just in time for Cheyenne Frontier Days, Bird is a naturally social distanced way to get around. The scooters are available through a mobile phone application, and riders pay to use the scooter per minute.
“We’ve seen the popularity of electronic scooters in other communities. With appropriate regulations now in place, it’s exciting to offer them to our residents and visitors. We welcome Bird Rides to the Capital City,” Mayor Patrick Collins said in the release.
At the June 28 Cheyenne City Council meeting, the governing body passed three emergency ordinances related to ride-share electric scooters. The three ordinances place appropriate licensing, insurance and enforcement regulations on electric scooters within the city of Cheyenne. GPS geofencing perimeters and speed limits were also established.
Electronic scooters will abide by the same standards as cyclists for traffic rules.
“We want our community and visitors to enjoy electronic scooters but be mindful that safety and following traffic rules is paramount,” Collins added.
Electronic scooters offer an alternative transportation method, helping reduce traffic congestion on roadways and offer residents without cars another transportation options.
The Bird Rides electric scooters can be used on roads and in bike lanes and have a maximum speed of 15 miles per hour. Scooters must be parked out of the way of pedestrians and never blocking driveways. Riders are required to be at least 18 years old to access the Bird Rides scooters. They are also encouraged to wear a helmet on every ride and required to obey all standard rules of the road.
Additional information on Bird Rides
Community Pricing: Bird’s Community Pricing Program offers a 50% discount to low-income riders, Pell grant recipients, select local nonprofit and community organizations, veterans and senior citizens. It’s designed to be the most inclusive micro-mobility discount program available anywhere. To sign up for the Community Pricing Program, download the Bird app, create an account, and email your proof of eligibility to access@bird.co.
Free Rides for Healthcare Workers and Emergency Personnel: Bird is proud to offer free rides to healthcare workers and emergency personnel. To sign up, simply email a copy of your medical identification card along with your name and phone number to together@bird.co. Eligible riders will receive two free 30-minute rides per day for as long as it takes to help our communities to recover from this global health crisis.
Community Mode: Community Mode allows anyone with a Bird account to report or provide feedback on vehicle-related issues such as poorly parked or damaged vehicles in their area. When a report is submitted, a member of the Bird team is assigned to correct the issue. Anyone can access Community Mode by tapping the yield sign on the bottom left of the Bird map.
If a resident has questions or concerns about the e-scooters, the company can be reached directly at 1-866-205-2442 or hello@bird.co. More information about the company can be found on its website, www.bird.co.