C HEYENNE – April is National Volunteer Month and a time for volunteers to be celebrated for the powerful, life-changing contributions they make to Girl Scouts all year long.
Girl Scout awards are deeply rooted in tradition and create a great sense of pride for volunteers. Each year, Girl Scouts of Montana and Wyoming (GSMW) formally recognizes adult Girl Scout members who have been nominated by fellow volunteers for significant accomplishments and approved by the GSMW Board of Directors.
More than 80 volunteers from across the council received volunteer recognition, including one from Cheyenne.
Aldea Bishop has received the Outstanding Volunteer Award for going above and beyond expectations in her position and helping girls develop courage, confidence and character. Recipients for this award are nominated by parents who wish to recognize a volunteer for providing an outstanding experience for their daughter(s).
Girl Scout volunteers are an essential part of the Girl Scout experience. GSMW acknowledges all adult volunteers who give their time, energy and talent for our Girl Scouts.