CHEYENNE – Despite this year’s challenges, Bissell Pet Foundation has remained vigilant in its mission to find loving homes for shelter pets.
From Dec. 9-13, BPF is aiming to bring holiday hope to homeless pets across the country with its Empty the Shelters – Holiday Hope event. BPF will support nearly 170 shelters by offering reduced-fee pet adoptions. In Wyoming, two shelters are participating: the Cheyenne Animal Shelter here in Cheyenne and the Park County Animal Shelter in Cody.
BPF requires that adoption fees do not exceed $25; fees vary by location. County licensing and microchip registration fees may apply.
Participating shelters have the choice to hold a five-day event or choose the days that work best for them. Be sure to check your local listing on www.bissellpetfoundation.org/ets.
This marks BPF’s seventh Empty the Shelters event in 2020 alone. Since the program’s inception in 2016, BPF has helped 40,550 shelter pets find forever homes. If you’re unable to adopt at this time, consider a donation at www.bissellpetfoundation.org/donate to help more homeless animals across the country.